Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

AVEM opened at $59.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

