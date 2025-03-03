Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $130.55 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.