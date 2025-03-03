Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in AON by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AON by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Barclays upped their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $409.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $409.99.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

