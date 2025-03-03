Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,353 Shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYCQ. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 113,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DYCQ opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

