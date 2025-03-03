Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8,426.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994,070 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 6.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $306,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,650,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 64,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $168.07.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

