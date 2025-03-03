ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 131,507 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,507 shares during the period. Five Point comprises approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Point by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 163,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Point by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

FPH opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $834.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

