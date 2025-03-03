Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,403,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $129.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.