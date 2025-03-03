Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $9.64 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $98.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.36.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

