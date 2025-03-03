1,889 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.