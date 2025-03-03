Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 23,163 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,163 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 2,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vontier by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vontier

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.