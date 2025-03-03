Bravias Capital Group LLC Invests $601,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:UDEC opened at $35.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

