Bravias Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,011 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VDC opened at $224.91 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $226.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.58.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.