14,972 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.