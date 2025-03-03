Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $33,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Republic Services by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,477,255 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $237.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $237.52.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.