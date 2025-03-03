Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $289.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $183.57 and a 12 month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

