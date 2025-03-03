455 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.21 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

