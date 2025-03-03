DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $81.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.21 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.