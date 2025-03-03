Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,793 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.86 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.