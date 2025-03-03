206,551 Shares in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Acquired by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 206,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Cambria Global Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMOM. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.