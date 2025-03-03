Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,269 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

GSG opened at $22.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

