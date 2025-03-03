Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $5.95 Million Investment in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 593,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RANGU. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000.

Range Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RANGU stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.05.

Range Capital Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

