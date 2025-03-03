22,815 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Purchased by Wolfstich Capital LLC

Wolfstich Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.