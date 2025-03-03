Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,342,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the quarter. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF worth $36,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF by 205.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 120,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,438,000.
Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA CLOZ opened at $27.08 on Monday. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.
About Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF
The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.
