Bravias Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $631.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

