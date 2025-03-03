Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,540 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Launch One Acquisition were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Launch One Acquisition by 2,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 492,903 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,479,000.

Launch One Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Launch One Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

