SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA) Stake Lessened by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,506 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SIM Acquisition Corp. I were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 31,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMA opened at $10.20 on Monday. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.

About SIM Acquisition Corp. I

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

