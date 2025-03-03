Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Sprott Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.92. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

