Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases Shares of 110,852 United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 105.0% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNL opened at $9.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

About United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

