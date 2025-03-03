Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,751 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 197,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 453,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,578,000 after buying an additional 453,407 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,417.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $800.76 and a one year high of $1,460.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,336.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,295.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

