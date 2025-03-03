Detalus Advisors LLC Has $10.57 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

OEF opened at $290.28 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.95 and a 12-month high of $300.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.65. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

