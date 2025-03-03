Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 715 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

IIPR opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.43%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.