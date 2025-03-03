NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 274,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000. Li Auto makes up about 1.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in Li Auto by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 708.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

