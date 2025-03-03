Kelly Financial Group LLC Takes $11.69 Million Position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,000. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kelly Financial Group LLC owned about 2.85% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $1,029,000.

Get Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF alerts:

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBIB opened at $98.31 on Monday. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $94.74 and a 12-month high of $100.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Cuts Dividend

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.