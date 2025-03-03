Winslow Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

