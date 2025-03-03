Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $154.66 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

