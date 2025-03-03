Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Reduced by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,656 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 1.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

