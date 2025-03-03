Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPG opened at $186.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.25 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

