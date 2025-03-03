Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 165.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.06 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

