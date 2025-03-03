Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,817 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers comprises about 1.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $87.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.56. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

