Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after acquiring an additional 644,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $83,681,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,740,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $9,820,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $264.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

