Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $177.99 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $177,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.07 and a 200-day moving average of $588.38. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
