Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $106.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

