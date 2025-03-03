Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 26.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 65,672 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

