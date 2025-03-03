Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $12,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

HSIC opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.