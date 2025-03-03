Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $11.25 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after buying an additional 863,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,191,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $47,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $175.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

