Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 405 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 91.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in General Electric by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,882,000 after buying an additional 1,593,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 206.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after purchasing an additional 973,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 26,959.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,567,000 after purchasing an additional 552,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

GE stock opened at $207.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $124.08 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day moving average of $182.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

