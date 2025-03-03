Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.