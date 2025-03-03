Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 272,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

