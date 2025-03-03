Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 1,335.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 612,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 569,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 276,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 75,380 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $1.62 on Monday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.44.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

