VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 0.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT opened at $91.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

